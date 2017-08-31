Two accused of drug distribution scheduled for preliminary hearing Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people from Salina arrested in October of last year at the Hutchinson Community College dorms for suspicion of drug distribution are scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Twenty-two-year-old Rheim D. Guerrero and 23-year-old Savannah Smith were arrested at 1501 N. Ford for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within a thousand feet of Graber Elementary School and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials apparently found a backpack in room 220 that contained a jar with the suspected marijuana inside as well as a small scale. The amount of marijuana was allegedly around 22 grams.

The hearing is scheduled in front of Judge Joe McCarville.