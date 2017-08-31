Suspect in drug distribution case declines plea offer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man arrested back in January for suspected distribution of drugs was scheduled to enter a plea today, but apparently had a change of heart.

Stephen and Sophia Montalbo were both arrested when the Reno County Drug Unit served a search warrant on the couple’s home. During that search, they found about a quarter pound of methamphetamine and about 19 grams of marijuana, or marijuana hash, a small baggie with an unidentified substance believed to be heroin, Oxycodone, packaging material, working scales, and multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia.

A 16-year-old girl was placed into protective custody and charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia due to items found in her room.

Stephen Montalbo will now have a preliminary hearing on Oct. 26 in front of Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen.