Stan Grilliot | 1966 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Stan Grilliot, 51, died Monday, August 28, 2017, at his home in Hutchinson. He was born May 7, 1966, in Hutchinson, to Thomas Stammen and Margaret Frances (White) Grilliot.

Stan graduated in 1984 from Pretty Prairie High School, 1986 from Hutchinson Community College, attended Wichita State University, and then graduated as valedictorian from the Wichita Climate Control Institute in 1988. Stan worked as an assistive technology professional for NuMotion in Wichita. He loved to flip houses and help on the Grilliot farm. Stan recently bought his dream car, a 1973 Ford Mustang Mach 1. He loved all children, especially his grandson, Khyler, and Stan was known as one of the favorite uncles to his many nieces and nephews. He attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, South Hutchinson.

On June 1, 1996, he married Janet Leigh Johnson at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Castleton. They recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary.

Stan is survived by: wife, Janet of Hutchinson; daughters, Whitney and Bailey Grilliot, both of Hutchinson; stepson, Zachary Shelton (Sierra) of Pretty Prairie; grandson, Khyler Shelton; father, Thomas Grilliot; brothers, Sam (Christy), Denny, Chris, Allan, Jim (Rachel); sister, Lori Green (Scott); parents-in-law, Gary and Dana Johnson; brother-in-law, Tony Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Stan was preceded in death by his mother, Francie.

Parish Rosary will be 7 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2017, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 612 S. Maple, South Hutchinson, with Father Ned J. Blick officiating. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2017, at the church. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Castleton. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, at Elliott Mortuary. The family will receive friends at the church from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., following the Rosary. Memorials may be made to the Whitney and Bailey Grilliot Education Fund or Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.