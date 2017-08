HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch High begins the football season with a rare Thursday opener. HHS travels to Olathe East for a 7 p.m. kick. Catch the Kpreps pregame show at 6:25 on Country 102.9.

at Olathe East THURSDAY at

College Blvd Activities Complex.

Last time Hutch played at

that stadium, THIS happened . . pic.twitter.com/dOAx3oqoZM — Coach Nac (@CoachNac) August 24, 2017