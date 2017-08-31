LIVE WEB TV: Salthawks Travel to Olathe East Tonight For Football Opener!

Join the Eagle Radio Hutch Sports Team and they travel to Olathe for the game between the Home Town Olathe East Hawks and the visiting Salthawks of Hutchinson. Rusty Hilst will be mic side for his 49th season of Hutch High Sports, joined by Dan Naccarato with color analysis and Glen Grunwald roaming the sidelines. Sarah Peterson will provide Video streaming. Kick-Off is at 7:00pm, but catch the KPreps pregame show highlighting all the action from around the State of Kansas beginning at 6:20pm.

Upcoming/Live Broadcast

Click on the screen below to view video stream. Click on Audio Stream for audio only! AUDIO STREAM LINK



J