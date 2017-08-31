Help from Kansas headed for flood relief efforts in Texas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Numerous water rescue teams, along with support staff, have been deployed by the Office of the State Fire Marshal through the Kansas Division of Emergency Management to assist the state of Texas with flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

Under an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), teams comprised of various departments and equipment from across the state have come together as a single task force to assist in water search and rescue efforts.

Fire department personnel from Hutchinson, Salina, Mission Township, Manhattan, Olathe, Chanute, Neodesha, Parsons, Pittsburg, Sedgwick County, Shawnee, Derby, Winfield and Newton will be supported by personnel from South Hutchinson Police, Saline County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Office of the State Fire Marshal. South Hutchinson Police are sending their mobile command vehicle to assist in the effort.

Some of the state task force deployed Wednesday evening. Others will deploy today and head to College Station, Texas, where they’ll receive their eventual assignments. The task force is expected to return on Sept. 6.

Hutchinson Fire Captain Breck Heller is deploying with this group.

*Photos courtesy of South Hutchinson Police Chief Scott Jones.