Gas prices take big jump as result of Hurricane Harvey

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As we head into the Labor Day weekend, plan on paying more at the pump.

As expected, gas prices have jumped higher locally. According to GasBuddy.com, the average price in Hutchinson has jumped to $2.29 per gallon, up from $2.14 earlier this week. However, Love’s in South Hutchinson, as of this morning, was still at $2.15. Other prices in that city were as high as $2.49.

According to AAA Kansas, gas prices have been on the rise for the past week to 10 days. The average Kansas per-gallon-price is $2.28 today, up 5 cents from Tuesday and up 10 cents from its Aug. 21 statewide average of $2.18.

Big jumps at the pump have already been seen in Kansas communities besides Hutchinson. In the Wichita area, major gas station retailers boosted per-gallon-prices from $2.29 to $2.49 in many locations. Average gas prices in Topeka are at $2.28, up 8 cents in the past week, according to AAA Kansas.

The rise is linked with Hurricane Harvey in Texas. Many of the oil refineries have been shut down as a result of flooding.