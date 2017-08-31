Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/31/17 11:52 AM Osenbaugh Jr Glenn Milford Failure to Appear 08/31/17 09:08 AM Pritchard Destiny Rose Direct Contempt 08/31/17 03:53 AM Allen Bryson Paul Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500 08/31/17 03:53 AM Allen Bryson Paul Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $25,000 to $99,999 08/31/17 03:53 AM Allen Bryson Paul Burglary; Vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime 08/31/17 03:53 AM Allen Bryson Paul Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant 08/31/17 03:53 AM Allen Bryson Paul Failure to Appear 08/31/17 03:53 AM Allen Bryson Paul Probation Violation 08/31/17 03:08 AM Stinson Zachary Lynn Failure to Appear 08/31/17 03:08 AM Stinson Zachary Lynn Failure to Appear 08/31/17 03:08 AM Stinson Zachary Lynn Theft; Possess Stolen Property; Less than $1,500 08/31/17 03:08 AM Stinson Zachary Lynn Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 08/31/17 01:51 AM Graham Keina Marie Theft; Possess Stolen Property; Less than $1,500 08/31/17 01:51 AM Graham Keina Marie Failure to Appear 08/30/17 11:50 PM Carr Sabrina Renee Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500 08/30/17 11:50 PM Carr Sabrina Renee Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order 08/30/17 11:50 PM Carr Sabrina Renee Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 08/30/17 09:08 PM Aleman Michael Jason DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/30/17 09:08 PM Aleman Michael Jason Probation Violation 08/30/17 06:22 PM Thayer Joseph Eugene Probation Violation 08/30/17 06:22 PM Labs Shane Raymond Failure to Appear 08/30/17 06:22 PM Labs Shane Raymond Failure to Appear 08/30/17 01:53 PM Logue Nicole Leigh Ann Probation Violation 08/30/17 01:53 PM Logue Nicole Leigh Ann Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order 08/30/17 01:53 PM Logue Nicole Leigh Ann Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000 08/30/17 01:53 PM Logue Nicole Leigh Ann Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000 08/30/17 12:59 PM Brownfield Chauncey Lavell Battery; AGGRAVATED; Knowingly cause great bodily harm or disfigurement 08/30/17 01:00 AM Sanders Michelle Jean DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/30/17 01:00 AM Sanders Michelle Jean Failure to Appear 08/30/17 12:41 AM Bailey Stacey Dean Probation Violation 08/30/17 12:41 AM Bailey Stacey Dean Probation Violation 08/29/17 09:05 PM Dominguez Diana Marisela Drugs; Possession of Marijuana 08/29/17 06:41 PM Brown Tina Nicole Probation Violation 08/29/17 06:41 PM Brown Tina Nicole Probation Violation 08/29/17 06:13 PM Lewis Milissa Lea Probation Violation 08/29/17 06:08 PM Wing Shawn Robert Probation Violation 08/29/17 04:19 PM Bell Perry Caitlynne Renea Probation Violation 08/29/17 03:41 PM Jaquez Jonatan Jesus Probation Violation 08/29/17 03:41 PM Jaquez Jonatan Jesus Probation Violation 08/29/17 02:03 PM Barnes Sr William Emmitt Probation Violation 08/29/17 02:03 PM Barnes Sr William Emmitt Failure to Appear 08/29/17 02:03 PM Barnes Sr William Emmitt Failure to Appear 08/29/17 10:15 AM Reed Charles Adam Failure to Appear 08/29/17 10:15 AM Reed Charles Adam Failure to Appear 08/28/17 10:16 PM Snell Christopher Allen Rape; Overcome by Force or Fear 08/28/17 08:31 PM Williams Eric Matthew DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/28/17 08:31 PM Williams Eric Matthew Drugs; Possess certain Stimulants (PCP, See Statute for List) 08/28/17 08:31 PM Williams Eric Matthew Drugs; Possession of Marijuana 08/28/17 08:31 PM Williams Eric Matthew Criminal Use of Weapons; Possession of Firearm by someone Addicted to and an unlawful user of controlled substance 08/28/17 08:31 PM Williams Eric Matthew Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Conviction in Previous 5 Years of specified KSA