Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Daily Bookings

by Leave a Comment

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/31/17 11:52 AM Osenbaugh Jr Glenn Milford Failure to Appear
08/31/17 09:08 AM Pritchard Destiny Rose Direct Contempt
08/31/17 03:53 AM Allen Bryson Paul Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
08/31/17 03:53 AM Allen Bryson Paul Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $25,000 to $99,999
08/31/17 03:53 AM Allen Bryson Paul Burglary; Vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
08/31/17 03:53 AM Allen Bryson Paul Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
08/31/17 03:53 AM Allen Bryson Paul Failure to Appear
08/31/17 03:53 AM Allen Bryson Paul Probation Violation
08/31/17 03:08 AM Stinson Zachary Lynn Failure to Appear
08/31/17 03:08 AM Stinson Zachary Lynn Failure to Appear
08/31/17 03:08 AM Stinson Zachary Lynn Theft; Possess Stolen Property; Less than $1,500
08/31/17 03:08 AM Stinson Zachary Lynn Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
08/31/17 01:51 AM Graham Keina Marie Theft; Possess Stolen Property; Less than $1,500
08/31/17 01:51 AM Graham Keina Marie Failure to Appear
08/30/17 11:50 PM Carr Sabrina Renee Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
08/30/17 11:50 PM Carr Sabrina Renee Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order
08/30/17 11:50 PM Carr Sabrina Renee Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
08/30/17 09:08 PM Aleman Michael Jason DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/30/17 09:08 PM Aleman Michael Jason Probation Violation
08/30/17 06:22 PM Thayer Joseph Eugene Probation Violation
08/30/17 06:22 PM Labs Shane Raymond Failure to Appear
08/30/17 06:22 PM Labs Shane Raymond Failure to Appear
08/30/17 01:53 PM Logue Nicole Leigh Ann Probation Violation
08/30/17 01:53 PM Logue Nicole Leigh Ann Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order
08/30/17 01:53 PM Logue Nicole Leigh Ann Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
08/30/17 01:53 PM Logue Nicole Leigh Ann Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
08/30/17 12:59 PM Brownfield Chauncey Lavell Battery; AGGRAVATED; Knowingly cause great bodily harm or disfigurement
08/30/17 01:00 AM Sanders Michelle Jean DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/30/17 01:00 AM Sanders Michelle Jean Failure to Appear
08/30/17 12:41 AM Bailey Stacey Dean Probation Violation
08/30/17 12:41 AM Bailey Stacey Dean Probation Violation
08/29/17 09:05 PM Dominguez Diana Marisela Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
08/29/17 06:41 PM Brown Tina Nicole Probation Violation
08/29/17 06:41 PM Brown Tina Nicole Probation Violation
08/29/17 06:13 PM Lewis Milissa Lea Probation Violation
08/29/17 06:08 PM Wing Shawn Robert Probation Violation
08/29/17 04:19 PM Bell Perry Caitlynne Renea Probation Violation
08/29/17 03:41 PM Jaquez Jonatan Jesus Probation Violation
08/29/17 03:41 PM Jaquez Jonatan Jesus Probation Violation
08/29/17 02:03 PM Barnes Sr William Emmitt Probation Violation
08/29/17 02:03 PM Barnes Sr William Emmitt Failure to Appear
08/29/17 02:03 PM Barnes Sr William Emmitt Failure to Appear
08/29/17 10:15 AM Reed Charles Adam Failure to Appear
08/29/17 10:15 AM Reed Charles Adam Failure to Appear
08/28/17 10:16 PM Snell Christopher Allen Rape; Overcome by Force or Fear
08/28/17 08:31 PM Williams Eric Matthew DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/28/17 08:31 PM Williams Eric Matthew Drugs; Possess certain Stimulants (PCP, See Statute for List)
08/28/17 08:31 PM Williams Eric Matthew Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
08/28/17 08:31 PM Williams Eric Matthew Criminal Use of Weapons; Possession of Firearm by someone Addicted to and an unlawful user of controlled substance
08/28/17 08:31 PM Williams Eric Matthew Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Conviction in Previous 5 Years of specified KSA
Please follow and like us: