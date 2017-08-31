Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|08/31/17 11:52 AM
|Osenbaugh
|Jr
|Glenn
|Milford
|Failure to Appear
|08/31/17 09:08 AM
|Pritchard
|Destiny
|Rose
|Direct Contempt
|08/31/17 03:53 AM
|Allen
|Bryson
|Paul
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|08/31/17 03:53 AM
|Allen
|Bryson
|Paul
|Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $25,000 to $99,999
|08/31/17 03:53 AM
|Allen
|Bryson
|Paul
|Burglary; Vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
|08/31/17 03:53 AM
|Allen
|Bryson
|Paul
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
|08/31/17 03:53 AM
|Allen
|Bryson
|Paul
|Failure to Appear
|08/31/17 03:53 AM
|Allen
|Bryson
|Paul
|Probation Violation
|08/31/17 03:08 AM
|Stinson
|Zachary
|Lynn
|Failure to Appear
|08/31/17 03:08 AM
|Stinson
|Zachary
|Lynn
|Failure to Appear
|08/31/17 03:08 AM
|Stinson
|Zachary
|Lynn
|Theft; Possess Stolen Property; Less than $1,500
|08/31/17 03:08 AM
|Stinson
|Zachary
|Lynn
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|08/31/17 01:51 AM
|Graham
|Keina
|Marie
|Theft; Possess Stolen Property; Less than $1,500
|08/31/17 01:51 AM
|Graham
|Keina
|Marie
|Failure to Appear
|08/30/17 11:50 PM
|Carr
|Sabrina
|Renee
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|08/30/17 11:50 PM
|Carr
|Sabrina
|Renee
|Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order
|08/30/17 11:50 PM
|Carr
|Sabrina
|Renee
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|08/30/17 09:08 PM
|Aleman
|Michael
|Jason
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/30/17 09:08 PM
|Aleman
|Michael
|Jason
|Probation Violation
|08/30/17 06:22 PM
|Thayer
|Joseph
|Eugene
|Probation Violation
|08/30/17 06:22 PM
|Labs
|Shane
|Raymond
|Failure to Appear
|08/30/17 06:22 PM
|Labs
|Shane
|Raymond
|Failure to Appear
|08/30/17 01:53 PM
|Logue
|Nicole
|Leigh Ann
|Probation Violation
|08/30/17 01:53 PM
|Logue
|Nicole
|Leigh Ann
|Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order
|08/30/17 01:53 PM
|Logue
|Nicole
|Leigh Ann
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
|08/30/17 01:53 PM
|Logue
|Nicole
|Leigh Ann
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
|08/30/17 12:59 PM
|Brownfield
|Chauncey
|Lavell
|Battery; AGGRAVATED; Knowingly cause great bodily harm or disfigurement
|08/30/17 01:00 AM
|Sanders
|Michelle
|Jean
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/30/17 01:00 AM
|Sanders
|Michelle
|Jean
|Failure to Appear
|08/30/17 12:41 AM
|Bailey
|Stacey
|Dean
|Probation Violation
|08/30/17 12:41 AM
|Bailey
|Stacey
|Dean
|Probation Violation
|08/29/17 09:05 PM
|Dominguez
|Diana
|Marisela
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|08/29/17 06:41 PM
|Brown
|Tina
|Nicole
|Probation Violation
|08/29/17 06:41 PM
|Brown
|Tina
|Nicole
|Probation Violation
|08/29/17 06:13 PM
|Lewis
|Milissa
|Lea
|Probation Violation
|08/29/17 06:08 PM
|Wing
|Shawn
|Robert
|Probation Violation
|08/29/17 04:19 PM
|Bell Perry
|Caitlynne
|Renea
|Probation Violation
|08/29/17 03:41 PM
|Jaquez
|Jonatan
|Jesus
|Probation Violation
|08/29/17 03:41 PM
|Jaquez
|Jonatan
|Jesus
|Probation Violation
|08/29/17 02:03 PM
|Barnes
|Sr
|William
|Emmitt
|Probation Violation
|08/29/17 02:03 PM
|Barnes
|Sr
|William
|Emmitt
|Failure to Appear
|08/29/17 02:03 PM
|Barnes
|Sr
|William
|Emmitt
|Failure to Appear
|08/29/17 10:15 AM
|Reed
|Charles
|Adam
|Failure to Appear
|08/29/17 10:15 AM
|Reed
|Charles
|Adam
|Failure to Appear
|08/28/17 10:16 PM
|Snell
|Christopher
|Allen
|Rape; Overcome by Force or Fear
|08/28/17 08:31 PM
|Williams
|Eric
|Matthew
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/28/17 08:31 PM
|Williams
|Eric
|Matthew
|Drugs; Possess certain Stimulants (PCP, See Statute for List)
|08/28/17 08:31 PM
|Williams
|Eric
|Matthew
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|08/28/17 08:31 PM
|Williams
|Eric
|Matthew
|Criminal Use of Weapons; Possession of Firearm by someone Addicted to and an unlawful user of controlled substance
|08/28/17 08:31 PM
|Williams
|Eric
|Matthew
|Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Conviction in Previous 5 Years of specified KSA
