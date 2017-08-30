Work on Plum Ave. continues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Work continues on the Plum mill and overlay project north of Hutchinson. Don Britton of Reno County Public Works says the area of Plum between 43rd and 56th Avenue is finished and the rest of the overlay from 56th to 108th should be finished by Friday.

Britton still hopes to have 56th Avenue repaved from Monroe to Old K-61 Highway by the start of the fair. If that work cannot be finished, he will have the contractor wait until after the fair so that no road work will be going on at that time.

Flint Hills Materials of Cedar Point, Kansas, is doing the work at a cost of $628,096.