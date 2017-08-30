Wichita man found guilty in battery case of LEO

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It took a jury less than five minutes to find a 24-year-old Wichita man guilty of battery of a corrections officer for a case going back to June of 2015.

The case against Michael Yates involved a female corrections officer at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

Sentencing will be on Oct. 13 in front of Judge Tim Chambers.

Yates has another case pending where he’s again charged with two counts of battery of a corrections officer. He was tased after being bound over for trial back in July.

In this case, he reportedly caused a disturbance inside the Reno County Correctional Facility. The state says he struck two officers with a closed fist inside the local detention facility back on Jan. 24.

Officers were called to the B-Pod in the jail to move Yates to another area because of bad behavior. He then reportedly fought with the deputies. During that struggle, Yates struck two of them. He continued to struggle with the officers, causing them to use a taser at the jail. He was then taken to a secure location.

No trial date has been set in this case, according to Assistant District Attorney Andrew Davidson.