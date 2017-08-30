Phone scam involving law enforcement continues in Reno Co.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Sheriff Randy Henderson says that, over the past several days, residents throughout the county have been receiving calls from an individual identifying himself as an employee of the Reno County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller tells residents that they have a warrant and need to send money. Or the caller asks for an address to mail a subpoena for that resident.

Sheriff Henderson says some residents have paid the caller, only to find out that it’s a scam.

The caller, who appears to be a male with a slight southern accent, will identify himself as a member of the Reno County Sheriff’s Office. He has used the names of Sgt. Rick Newton and even Sheriff Randy Henderson.

If you call the number back, it may be answered by an individual or an answering machine identified as the Reno County Sheriff’s Office.

The phone numbers can vary from different area codes or prefixes.

Again, do not pay any money to a person calling you.

Either ignore it, call 911 or contact the Reno County Sheriff’s Office at 694-2735, to confirm if they have called you or not.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office will not ask you to send money.