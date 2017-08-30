Kroger and Dillons helping Texas flood victims

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Co. Foundation announced today the commitment of $100,000 to the Houston Food Bank, America’s largest food bank serving 600 hunger relief charities in 18 southeast Texas counties, to supply operational support and meals to families affected by the floods.

For every social share of the #KrogerCares post, the Foundation will donate $5 to the Food Bank, up to $100,000. Additionally, Dillons stores in the area are holding the round-it-up effort where customers can round up their total to the nearest dollar or simply make a donation. All proceeds will go to the Red Cross.

Kroger is also inviting its 443,000 associates to join the cause and support fellow associates in the Houston area affected by the storm through Helping Hands, an internal fundraising effort.

Along with monetary giving, Kroger will continue to aid rescue organizations, shelters and first responders with food, water and toiletries. The mobile Kroger Pharmacy is en route to the Houston region to help refill customers’ prescriptions, provide immunizations, and perform blood pressure and glucose screenings.