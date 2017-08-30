Kansas VA worker accused of sexual battery: I messed up

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A former physician assistant at a Veteran’s Administration hospital in Kansas on trial for sexually abusing patients told investigators in a taped interview that he didn’t “have any business in medicine.”

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the interview was played Tuesday during the trial of Mark Wisner. The former employee at the Eisenhower Veterans Administration Medical Center in Leavenworth is charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors related to sexual battery and criminal sodomy.

He also told investigators on the recording that he “truly messed up.” Wisner surrendered his medical license in 2015 after at least seven patients accused him of abuse, and medical regulators said at the time that others could come forward. Multiple former VA patients have sued in federal court, some seeking $3 million in damages.