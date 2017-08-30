Kansas animal group helping rescue pets from storm in Texas

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Beauties and Beasts, Inc., a state-licensed 501c3 volunteer animal rescue group located in Wichita is leaving for Houston Friday to deliver supplies and bring animals home from the overflowing shelters in the Texas flood, according to the firm’s social media page.

The organization reported they need the following many foster families for animals. Boarding dogs need to be relocated to make room for the intake and distribution of incoming Harvey dogs. Harvey Dogs and cats will need placement with approved fosters on arrival.

You will need to be an approved dedicated Foster to help, please Submit an application ASAP www.beautiesandbeasts.org

Rescues or Shelters that can intake some of the incoming animals and help make room for more.

SUPPLIES: Kennels, Plastic & Wire of all sizes, Blankets, small throw type, Food (Dog & Cat) Can & Dry, Gallon Jugs of Water, Cat Litter, Bleach/Disinfectant, Paper Towels

Items can be Dropped off items through Thursday at Beauties & Beasts Building, 136 S Pattie, Wichita Ks 67211