Job fair promises employment opportunities in wake of layoffs, closures

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Area companies are making it known they are interested in employees that are losing their jobs from the closing of Eaton Thursday and the pending layoff of 140 employees at Siemens/Gamesa.

According to Tucky Allen of Kansas WorkforceOne, employees from Eaton have been exposed to numerous opportunities for employment from companies as small as Yoder Smokers, to Viega and Johns Manville. He is confident that most, if not all, have a job waiting for them.

Allen also says 18 different companies have announced their intentions to be at a job fair for Siemens employees on Sept. 19. He expects that number to double. Allen says the need to find a capable workforce along with low unemployment means area companies are very active in looking for workers.

According to Allen: Viega, Johns Manville, Kuhn Kraus, Collins Bus and Phizer are companies coming to the job fair.

Hutchinson Community College is also helping out with the job fair, providing transportation to Siemens employees from the factory to the Sports Arena throughout the event.