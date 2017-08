LYONS, Kan. — A 73-year-old Great Bend man was injured after he crashed his vehicle along U.S 56 in Rice County.

K.C. Bradley was eastbound when his vehicle drifted into the westbound lanes and struck a guard rail. His vehicle then entered back into the eastbound lanes and came to rest in the south ditch facing east.

Bradley was transported to a hospital in Great Bend.

The accident occurred just after 7 a.m., about three miles west of Lyons.