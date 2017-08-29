Hutch Post

Kansas man jailed for alleged knife attack

by Leave a Comment

McCray, Lee Roy –

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged aggravated assault.

Just after 1 a.m. on August 23, Lee Roy McCray, 55, allegedly assaulted a 44-year-old Salina man with a knife at the Budget King Motel, 809 North Broadway in Salina, according to Police Capt. Paul Forrester

The victim was staying at the motel with a female acquaintance when he was attacked. McCray fled after leaving a six-inch cut on the left forearm of the victim.

Emergency medical services transported the victim to the hospital and police issued a warrant for McCray’s arrest.

Police arrested him his place of employment Monday and booked him into the Saline County Jail for aggravated assault, criminal threat, aggravated battery and battery.

