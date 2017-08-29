Hutchinson School Board hears preliminary improvement plans for outdoor district facilities

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The USD 308 School Board learned Monday that the district staff has been working the past year on an improvement plan for outdoor facilities.

The improvements will include converting the competition soccer field at the Salthawk Sports Complex near 23rd and Severance to artificial turf. That field is used by Hutchinson High School, Hutchinson Middle School, and community groups — including Club Azzurri Soccer, as well as Hutchinson Community College. When the Salthawk Sports Complex opened about 20 years ago, HHS was the only interscholastic soccer program in the community.

Financing for the improvements will be possible through reserve funds. The estimated cost of the improvements was set at $3.275 million.

When the soccer fields were developed for competition nearly two decades ago, few artificial turf fields existed in Kansas and coaches at that time preferred grass. Over time, preferences have changed, and the Salthawk Sports Complex is one of the few natural grass soccer competition surfaces for Class 5A or 6A schools in Kansas. The competition soccer field would have lighting.

Similarly, the existing football playing surface for competitive games at Don Michael Field near 17th and Severance would be converted to the artificial turf under the proposal with lighting added to the field. A second field with artificial turf for physical education classes, band practice, baseball and softball practice, football practice and soccer practice will be installed to the east of the current Don Michael playing field. It would not have lighting.

The Don Michael playing field is used for Hutchinson Middle School regular season football games and practices, as well as community groups for games and practice. The all-weather track around the football field is heavily used for practice, by the community for exercise and by some area schools and groups for meets.

The current generation of turf provides two advantages including lowered maintenance and reduced playing field temperatures.

During the district’s 2006 bond issue, no direct improvements were made to district athletic facilities. The HHS tennis courts and the running track at Don Michael Field were upgraded with capital outlay funds.

In addition to HCC and Club Azzurri, regular users of district activities facilities include the Hutchinson Recreation Commission and the Hutchinson YMCA. Monday’s presentation was informational only for the board. The proposal will be presented at a later meeting for possible approval.

The board did approve a tax levy for the district of 54.998 mills, down slightly from 55.168 mills in 2016-17. The approval came after a brief public hearing.

The district will see additional state funds aimed at the classroom for the first time in three years.

The 2017 Legislature approved an increase to the base state aid per pupil after two years of block grants that froze the state’s contribution to local districts.