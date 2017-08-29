Hutchinson man jailed for single count of rape

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local man is jailed on a single count of rape, which occurred on Aug. 4, according to the criminal complaint filed by the state.

Christopher Allen Snell is accused of forcing a Hutchinson woman into sex with him, although in court Tuesday morning, he disputed that any sexual contact was forced.

He asked for a reduction in the $45,000 bond over the objection of the state — who, if anything, thought the bond was too low. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen denied the request and set a date of Sept. 20. The case will be placed on the waiver-status docket in front of Judge Joe McCarville.

The charge is a level one person felony and, if convicted, he could receive over 50 years in prison.