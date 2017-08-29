Hutch man involved in flee and elude incident on stolen dirt bike

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 26-year-old Hutchinson man made a first court appearance Tuesday morning after he was involved in an injury accident where he crashed while on a stolen dirt bike.

Anthony Fuller was apparently on the bike and ran from law enforcement on Monroe. He then went down 18th and on to the 17th & Main intersection, where he crashed into a vehicle driven by 65-year-old Bay Nguyen.

He reportedly ran from the scene and was found hiding in a garage.

Fuller faces potential charges of possession of stolen property, felony flee and elude, felony interference, reckless driving, criminal trespass, no insurance, leaving the scene of an injury accident, failing to report the accident, driving while suspended, no driver’s license and no license plate.

The dirt bike was reported stolen out of Wichita.

Bond in the case is set at $6,050. He should be back in court next Tuesday.