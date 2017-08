HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The attempt to take merchandise by force or threat of bodily harm has a local man jailed for a charge of aggravated robbery.

Skylar A. Seals allegedly tried to take items from Dillons Marketplace on June 20 and reportedly fought an employee in the process. Because the merchandise was taken by force, the charge becomes aggravated robbery.

He’s jailed on a bond of $25,000. The case will now move to a waiver-status docket on Sept. 20.