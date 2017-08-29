County receives dividend payment from KCAMP

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County received some money as a dividend from an insurance provider called KCAMP.

This organization was formed under the sponsorship of the Kansas Association of Counties and began operation in 1991. It was formed to provide a viable alternative to commercial insurance because, in the late 1980s and early 1990s, insurance for municipalities was difficult to obtain and extremely expensive.

It’s a member-owned, member-funded, self-insured property and liability pool where members pay contributions or premiums to the pool. These contributions are used to pay claims, provide risk management services and education to the members.

Reno County is one of its largest members in the state. Because the pool has become large enough, KCAMP is able to pay a dividend and gave the county a check for $38,583 Tuesday morning.