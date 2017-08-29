Accident in Reno County injures Hutch woman

RENO COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle accident in the county.

According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old James Featherby of Wichita was driving northbound on Buhler Road with his passenger, 25-year-old Johnny Hernandez also of Wichita, in a Ford Van for their employer, CLK, Inc.

As they approached the intersection of 4th and Buhler Road, an SUV driven by 79-year-old Barbara Julian of Hutchinson entered the intersection traveling eastbound. Featherby attempted to stop, but was unable to and struck Julian’s vehicle.

Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch on the northeast corner of the intersection. Julian was evaluated and transported by EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. Featherby and his passenger were not injured.

The accident occurred just before 3 p.m.