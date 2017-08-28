Wilma Lou “Perky” Perks Welch | 1929 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wilma Lou ‘Perky’ Perks Welch, 88, of Hutchinson, died August 25, 2017, at Good Samaritan Society of Hutchinson. She was born May 28, 1929, in Hutchinson, to Almond ‘Al’ and Mary (Rather) Slayton.

Perky graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1947 and from Adela Hale Business College in 1949. She was a lifelong, very involved member of First Christian Church and Sunday school teacher. She would visit hospital and home-confined persons on behalf of the church and held numerous leadership positions in the church, including board chair. Perky retired in 1991 from KWBW radio broadcasting. The program she originated, Perky’s Party Line, started in 1957.

On March 15, 1947, she married Dean F. Perks in Lyons. He died March 27, 2001. On May 31, 2003, she married Earl L. Welch in Hutchinson. Earl died June 5, 2011. Perky is survived by: brother-in-law, Jerry Perks of Idaho Falls, ID; nieces and nephews, Lloyd (Carol) Daniels of Casa Grande, AZ, Mary Grace Letizia of Lincoln, CA, Laura (Harry) Eckes of Flower Mound, TX, Jeanne (Robert) Meyer of El Dorado, Wendell Perks Jr. of Mecklenburg, NY, Nancy Davis of Wichita, Joann (James) Hays of Leon, Phyllis (Dennis) Stackley of Parker, CO, Kay (Al) Fruehauf of Hutchinson, Pat Jensen of Hutchinson; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Margaret Beaver and Blythe Dodge.

Perky loved the color purple and we invite everyone to wear purple in her honor.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at First Christian Church, 15 E. 5th Ave, Hutchinson, with Pastor Bob Phipps officiating. Private family burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to First Christian Church or Hutchinson Community College Endowment Association Broadcasting Scholarship, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.