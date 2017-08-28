Suspect in drug distribution case formally charged

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local man arrested after the Reno County Drug Unit served a search warrant on his home a week ago was back in court Monday for the formal reading of charges.

Michael Moore faces seven counts of distribution of various drugs within a thousand feet of a school. That includes methamphetamine, marijuana, as well as other prescription drugs. He was also in possession of a weapon, which is unlawful because of him reportedly being an addicted person.

Officials say they began serving the warrant around 6:20 a.m. on Aug. 21 before school children began showing up at Lincoln Elementary.

Moore is free on bond and his case will now be scheduled for a waiver-status docket next month.