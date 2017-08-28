SADVC receives grants from the Kansas AG’s office

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Hutchinson organization has been awarded more than $88,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Center, Inc. was awarded $54,175 to provide a secure and controlled environment in which supervised family visits and monitored child exchanges may occur, and $34,750 to provide for victim-centered, trauma informed domestic violence and sexual assault advocacy services and leadership activities.

The awards were made from the Protection from Abuse Fund and State Child Exchange and Visitation Centers Fund.

This year, the attorney general’s office awarded nearly $2.2 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations.