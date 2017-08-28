Pavement testing in Kiowa and Pratt counties to begin Tuesday

PRATT, Kan. — Pavement testing on U.S. 54 and U.S. 281 in Kiowa and Pratt counties will begin Tuesday, Aug. 29. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) conducts these pavement tests annually on different highway segments using a Falling Weight Deflectometer, a device equipped with a series of weights that checks the strength of asphalt pavement. The project is scheduled to be completed, weather permitting, on Friday.

The pavement strength tests will affect the following routes:

U.S. 54 from east city limits of Greensburg, east to the U.S. 54-U.S. 281 intersection — both eastbound and westbound lanes.

Then U.S. 281 from the Pratt-Stafford county line south, to the U.S. 281/K-42 junction near Sawyer — for both northbound and southbound lanes.