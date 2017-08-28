Langdon woman formally charged in flee and elude case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 46-year-old Langdon woman who ran from law enforcement on Aug. 18 has been formally charged.

Kristine Lynn Brown is charged with felony flee and elude, DUI, her fourth, and driving while suspended.

It started around 11:20 p.m. when a Reno County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a truck traveling east on 4th near Lorraine with a burnt-out tag light. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Avenue G and K-61. The vehicle did stop, but as the deputy approached the truck, the driver took off and the deputy followed, noting that the driver was being reckless and eventually got onto U.S 50. A South Hutchinson Police Officer laid stop sticks on the highway and all four tires were struck, but the truck continued for about another half mile before she stopped.

Brown refused to exit the vehicle and had to be forced out against her will.

Her case now moves to a waiver-status docket on Sept. 6