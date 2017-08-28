KCA State Time Trial Championships held Sunday despite weather interruption

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The weather won out on the Kansas State Time Trial Championships, keeping some riders away, but it was still a good turnout for the event put on by the Kansas Cycling Association and hosted by the Midwest Masters Cycling team. The event was delayed for about 45 minutes after thunderstorms rolled through the area Sunday morning. If you’re not familiar with time trial racing, cyclists are sent out in one minute intervals. This keeps cyclist from running in a group and is a test of all-out speed. The event featured a 10K, 20K and 40K course.

M Junior 9-12 10 km 1 Starters

1 3 Hooks, Dane 424881 KCOI U20 24:08.53 0 24:08.53

M Junior 13-14 10 km 1 Starters

1 50 Armour, M. Aidan 20:25.88 0 20:25.88

M Junior 15-18 20 km 1 Starters

1 2 Henkhaus, William 535221 3 Feet Cycling p/b Foody’s 31:05.70 0 31:05.70

W Masters 50+ 20 km 3 Starters

1 5 Jarzemkoski, Teresa 155694 Localcycling.com 35:40.06 0 35:40.06

2 6 Raupp, Kathleen 458014 Big D Cycling 41:42.46 0 41:42.46 06:02.40

3 18 Thompson, Mary 408394 Big D Cycling 43:00.95 0 43:00.95 07:20.89

DNS 4 Doane, Lisa 432081 Big D Cycling 0

DNS 7 Williams, Rebecca 306230 Women’s Free State Racing 0

M Masters 60+ 20 km 10 Starters

1 16 Sifferman, Scott 210464 SBC Cycling 27:46.65 0 27:46.65

2 42 Parker, Harold 27258 360 Racing p/b Kline Van / Wo 30:20.70 0 30:20.70 02:34.05

3 10 Bulfinch, Scott 101259 Team Kaos/Joyride Bicycles 30:23.46 0 30:23.46 02:36.81

4 15 Raupp, Jay 50699 Big D Cycling 30:58.08 0 30:58.08 03:11.43

5 19 Wentling, John 82741 Midwest Masters Cycling Team- 32:03.25 0 32:03.25 04:16.60

6 48 Lewis, Brett 21058 32:20.02 0 32:20.02 04:33.37

7 9 Brown, Andy 407859 360 Racing p/b Kline Van / Wo 32:54.91 0 32:54.91 05:08.26

8 13 Pickett, John 207421 Blue River Bicycle Club 33:37.44 0 33:37.44 05:50.79

9 12 Malone, Neil 229991 Blue River Bicycle Club 33:53.33 0 33:53.33 06:06.68

10 14 Quinlan, Frank 249104 Big D Cycling 38:12.02 0 38:12.02 10:25.37

DNS 8 bayer, douglas 513063 GP Velotek 0

DNS 11 Harrison, Mike 316956 GP Velotek 0

DNS 17 Thompson, Frederick 408392 Big D Cycling 0

W Masters 35-49 40 km 0 Starters

DNS 38 Strait, Jana 378768 Free State Racing 0

M Masters 50-59 40 km 4 Starters

1 44 Baxter, Steven 303262 Midwest Masters Cycling Team- 58:01.05 0 58:01.05

2 47 Songer, Stephen 150789 360 Racing p/b Kline Van / Wo 59:09.84 0 59:09.84 01:08.79

3 49 Robinson, Reece 498555 Grip N Rip 59:52.62 0 59:52.62 01:51.57

4 43 Anderson, William 194087 360 Racing p/b Kline Van / Wo 1:08:10.17 0 1:08:10.17 10:09.12

DNS 23 Tempel, Kevin 290142 GP Velotek 0

M Masters 35-49 40 km 4 Starters

1 20 Mason, Jack 196516 360 Racing 57:39.43 0 57:39.43

2 24 Wathke, Steven 198134 360 Racing p/b Kline Van / Wo 57:58.53 0 57:58.53 00:19.10

3 22 Pineda, Edd 87639 Raging Bull Racing 59:00.31 0 59:00.31 01:20.88

4 21 Peters, Jeff 55283 3 Feet Cycling p/b Foody’s 1:01:20.90 0 1:01:20.90 03:41.47

M Cat 5 40 km 2 Starters

1 46 Teeter, Darrin 370725 Panaracer/Stan’s NoTubes p/b 1:02:04.47 0 1:02:04.47

M Cat 5 40 km 2 Starters

2 45 Zook, Rod 1:29:31.79 0 1:29:31.79 27:27.32

DNS 33 Formen, Christopher 502855 GP Velotek 0

W Cat 4/5 40 km 2 Starters

1 40 Frederick, Brooke 539104 1:10:00.86 0 1:10:00.86

2 41 Piko, Jennifer 522052 3 Feet Cycling p/b Foody’s 1:11:01.69 0 1:11:01.69 01:00.83

M Cat 4 40 km 4 Starters

1 30 Ivancic, Mike 492970 US Military Endurance Sports 1:00:39.33 0 1:00:39.33

2 32 Owens, Gary 237502 Midwest Masters Cycling Team- 1:00:57.33 0 1:00:57.33 00:18.00

3 28 Lowden, Michael Midwest Masters Cycling Team- 1:04:59.46 0 1:04:59.46 04:20.13

4 31 Jesse, Brown 531015 360 Racing p/b Kline Van / Wo 1:33:39.63 0 1:33:39.63 33:00.30

W Cat 3 40 km 0 Starters

DNS 39 Benton, Molly 480100 Midwest Cycling Trek Stores W 0

M Cat 3 40 km 4 Starters

1 25 Guinn, Kyle 318504 KCBC Racing 57:28.27 0 57:28.27

2 26 Henwood, Craig 245535 3 Feet Cycling p/b Foody’s 58:21.25 0 58:21.25 00:52.98

3 27 Motsinger, Zachery 466301 Move Up Development 1:02:06.72 0 1:02:06.72 04:38.45

4 29 Tesone, Travis 311184 Midwest Masters Cycling Team- 1:05:12.35 0 1:05:12.35 07:44.08

M Cat 1/2 40 km 3 Starters

1 37 Woermann, Kent 278173 Olathe Subaru Trek Racing 51:31.41 0 51:31.41

2 35 Allison, Michael 310330 Olathe Subaru Trek Racing 52:26.33 0 52:26.33 00:54.92

3 36 Miller, Jordan 425009 Move Up Development 55:43.65 0 55:43.65 04:12.24