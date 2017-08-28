Kansas girl drowns during church lake party

SEDGWICK COUNTY — An 11-year-old Kansas girl drowned in an accident on Sunday in Sedgwick County.

LOST JUVENILE UPDATE | Victim was found in the lake. Triage code black. — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) August 27, 2017

Shelby Cramb, a sixth grader at Maize Middle School, died during a lake party sponsored by Pathway Church, according to the church social media account.

“We cannot fully express our regret for this horrific accident, and while we know that Shelby is now in Heaven with Jesus, it does not diminish the pain of losing her.”

The girl’s body was found Sunday afternoon. Wichita Fire Department Interim Chief Tammy Snow says the search began several hours earlier after the child’s parents came to pick up the youth from the party.

Emergency and fire crews searched the shoreline and found the body about 10 feet from shore and 10 feet under water.

On Monday at 6:30p.m., the church will hold a special prayer meeting for friends and family at the Westlink Campus Pathway Church Westlink, 2001 N Maize Rd, Wichita to lift up her parents, Andy and Joanna, and her younger brother, Gavin as they deal with this crisis.