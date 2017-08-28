Kansas City area neighborhoods recover from weekend flooding

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Some Kansas City area neighborhoods are recovering after weekend storms flooded some streets.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department responded to multiple vehicles caught in high water after downpours moved through the area late Sunday morning, dumping up to 3 inches in some areas.

Mike Wilson was among the people wading through knee-deep water in one Kansas City, Kansas, neighborhood after he was told that his trailer had been inundated. Wilson said, “I didn’t think it was going to be this bad.”

Lots of water across Merriam streets. Be safe,turn around and don’t drown pic.twitter.com/XJCimkl8Ao — Merriam Police (@MerriamPolice) August 27, 2017

Police in nearby Merriam reported that there was a lot of water across the city’s streets. Police urged drivers on Twitter to “Be safe, turn around and don’t drown.”