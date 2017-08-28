Helen L. Gilmore | 1930 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Helen L. (Eldredge) Gilmore, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, August 25, 2017, at the age of 86.

Helen is survived by: her daughter, Christine (Herb) Cook and grandson, Jason D. Rose, all of Hutchinson; two half-brothers, Jack (Dana) Eldredge of Montana; Dale (Brooke) Eldredge of Arkansas; step-sister, Shirley Berry of California; and nieces and nephews.

Helen was born on September 27, 1930, in Wichita. Her father was Henry P. and her mother was Ruth (Harris) Eldredge. Because her mother worked as a secretary to the commander of the Naval Air Base in the 2nd World War, she traveled a lot. Helen often spent summers with extended family.

Helen graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1948. As a senior in high school, she went to work for Dillons, where she met her future husband.

Helen married James H. Gilmore on October 2, 1949, and established their home in Hutchinson. Helen and James had two children, Christine and Steven.

Helen was very active in her children’s school activities at North Reno Elementary. After Steven was in high school, Helen worked at Wiley’s selling carpet for nine years. She also enjoyed gardening and reading.

Helen was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, James; son, Steven; and brother, Franklin.

Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2017, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, with Chaplain Amy Claassen officiating. Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, with the family present from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hutchinson Public Library, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501. Helen and her family would like to thank Hospice of Reno County for the care they provided Helen in her last months of life.