Gas prices could increase soon because of Hurricane Harvey

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hurricane Harvey shut down about a quarter of the oil refining capacity in the Gulf Coast. The closures could mean higher prices at the gas pump in the near future.

According to Triple A Kansas, the average price of gas in Kansas — as of Monday — is $2.21 per gallon, up 3 cents from a week ago, but 16 cents less than the national average.

Locally, prices are at $2.14 per gallon, but don’t be surprised if prices increase in the coming days.

This week’s Kansas cities with the state’s gas price extremes are: Howard in Elk County with the highest price of $2.40 per gallon and Galena in Cherokee County with the lowest at $2.03 per gallon.

Despite the increase in average gas price across the state, not all locations saw a rise, Triple A Kansas notes that Emporia and Topeka experienced small price declines and Hays remained the same, while seven cities saw increases. The largest weekly gas price increases were in Kansas City, Kansas, Lawrence and Salina at 7 cents, and Wichita at 5 cents.