Five Guys closes its doors in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Another eating establishment has closed in Hutchinson. Five Guys closed its doors as of Monday.

Owner Jeff Miller said the store could not generate enough business to stay open and regrets having to close. Miller and his brother also own stores in Wichita. Five Guys has been in Hutchinson for two years. The building, owned by Jim Strawn, also had a Rita’s Italian Ice — which closed earlier this year.

The two businesses opened just after The Alley bowling center did on the same property at 23rd and Lorraine.