Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/28/17 11:36 AM Mitchell Max Alan Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway 08/28/17 11:36 AM Mitchell Max Alan Interference with Law Enforcement; Misd. Obstruct/Resist/Oppose 08/28/17 11:35 AM Koeppen Amanda Jo Failure to Appear 08/28/17 10:55 AM Smith Lance Aaron Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision 08/27/17 08:26 PM Pina Jr Arthur Andrew Probation Violation 08/27/17 06:30 PM Goseland Kelly Rhodean Traffic Contraband in Correctional Institution; Introduce any Item 08/27/17 06:30 PM Goseland Kelly Rhodean DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense 08/27/17 06:30 PM Goseland Kelly Rhodean Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 08/26/17 08:27 PM Fortner Christopher Dewayne Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct 08/26/17 12:33 PM Starnes Zacharia Allen Failure to Appear 08/26/17 05:27 AM Kilpatrick David Elric Failure to Appear 08/26/17 05:27 AM Kilpatrick David Elric Failure to Appear 08/26/17 05:27 AM Kilpatrick David Elric DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/26/17 02:35 AM Bradshaw Jacob Wayne Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction) 08/25/17 09:04 PM Ford Tyler Lee Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision 08/25/17 07:31 PM Mendoza Alejandro David Probation Violation 08/25/17 03:28 PM Getman Colin Dee DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/25/17 02:35 PM Philbrick Heather Renee Failure to Appear 08/25/17 02:35 PM Philbrick Heather Renee Failure to Appear 08/25/17 02:35 PM Philbrick Heather Renee Failure to Appear 08/25/17 02:34 PM Long Brandi Allison Failure to Appear 08/25/17 02:34 PM Long Brandi Allison Failure to Appear 08/25/17 02:27 PM Krause Keno Richard Failure to Appear 08/25/17 02:27 PM Krause Keno Richard Probation Violation 08/25/17 02:27 PM Krause Keno Richard Probation Violation 08/25/17 12:46 PM Sutton Todd Alan Theft; Property or Services; 2 or more prior conv in 5 yrs; Less than $1,500 08/25/17 09:23 AM Stuart Courtney James Probation Violation 08/25/17 08:38 AM Massey Keith Lavon Failure to Appear 08/25/17 08:38 AM Massey Keith Lavon Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant 08/25/17 08:38 AM Massey Keith Lavon In Transit From-To Other Agency 08/24/17 10:26 PM Kramer Jason Speed; Drive in Race, Speed Competition, Exhibition of Acceleration 08/24/17 10:26 PM Kramer Jason DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/24/17 10:26 PM Kramer Jason Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant 08/24/17 10:26 PM Kramer Jason Failure to Appear 08/24/17 06:21 PM Lamunyon Erik Jason Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 08/24/17 06:21 PM Lamunyon Erik Jason Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 08/24/17 04:29 PM Thompson Atrell Levell Probation Violation 08/24/17 04:00 PM Tucker Sterling Mason Probation Violation 08/24/17 04:00 PM Tucker Sterling Mason Failure to Appear 08/24/17 04:00 PM Tucker Sterling Mason Failure to Appear 08/24/17 04:00 PM Tucker Sterling Mason Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant 08/24/17 03:59 PM Sunken Barbra Ann Probation Violation 08/24/17 03:48 PM Harper Dustin James Probation Violation 08/24/17 03:48 PM Harper Dustin James Probation Violation 08/24/17 03:27 PM Mitchell Hope Nicole Probation Violation 08/24/17 03:27 PM Mitchell Hope Nicole Probation Violation 08/24/17 03:27 PM Mitchell Hope Nicole Probation Violation 08/24/17 03:27 PM Mitchell Hope Nicole Probation Violation 08/24/17 03:27 PM Mitchell Hope Nicole Probation Violation 08/24/17 02:19 PM Lemens William Daniel Probation Violation