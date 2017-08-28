Daily Bookings

Hutch Post

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/28/17 11:36 AM Mitchell Max Alan Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway
08/28/17 11:36 AM Mitchell Max Alan Interference with Law Enforcement; Misd. Obstruct/Resist/Oppose
08/28/17 11:35 AM Koeppen Amanda Jo Failure to Appear
08/28/17 10:55 AM Smith Lance Aaron Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
08/27/17 08:26 PM Pina Jr Arthur Andrew Probation Violation
08/27/17 06:30 PM Goseland Kelly Rhodean Traffic Contraband in Correctional Institution; Introduce any Item
08/27/17 06:30 PM Goseland Kelly Rhodean DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense
08/27/17 06:30 PM Goseland Kelly Rhodean Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
08/26/17 08:27 PM Fortner Christopher Dewayne Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
08/26/17 12:33 PM Starnes Zacharia Allen Failure to Appear
08/26/17 05:27 AM Kilpatrick David Elric Failure to Appear
08/26/17 05:27 AM Kilpatrick David Elric Failure to Appear
08/26/17 05:27 AM Kilpatrick David Elric DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/26/17 02:35 AM Bradshaw Jacob Wayne Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
08/25/17 09:04 PM Ford Tyler Lee Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
08/25/17 07:31 PM Mendoza Alejandro David Probation Violation
08/25/17 03:28 PM Getman Colin Dee DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/25/17 02:35 PM Philbrick Heather Renee Failure to Appear
08/25/17 02:35 PM Philbrick Heather Renee Failure to Appear
08/25/17 02:35 PM Philbrick Heather Renee Failure to Appear
08/25/17 02:34 PM Long Brandi Allison Failure to Appear
08/25/17 02:34 PM Long Brandi Allison Failure to Appear
08/25/17 02:27 PM Krause Keno Richard Failure to Appear
08/25/17 02:27 PM Krause Keno Richard Probation Violation
08/25/17 02:27 PM Krause Keno Richard Probation Violation
08/25/17 12:46 PM Sutton Todd Alan Theft; Property or Services; 2 or more prior conv in 5 yrs; Less than $1,500
08/25/17 09:23 AM Stuart Courtney James Probation Violation
08/25/17 08:38 AM Massey Keith Lavon Failure to Appear
08/25/17 08:38 AM Massey Keith Lavon Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
08/25/17 08:38 AM Massey Keith Lavon In Transit From-To Other Agency
08/24/17 10:26 PM Kramer Jason Speed; Drive in Race, Speed Competition, Exhibition of Acceleration
08/24/17 10:26 PM Kramer Jason DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
08/24/17 10:26 PM Kramer Jason Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
08/24/17 10:26 PM Kramer Jason Failure to Appear
08/24/17 06:21 PM Lamunyon Erik Jason Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
08/24/17 06:21 PM Lamunyon Erik Jason Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
08/24/17 04:29 PM Thompson Atrell Levell Probation Violation
08/24/17 04:00 PM Tucker Sterling Mason Probation Violation
08/24/17 04:00 PM Tucker Sterling Mason Failure to Appear
08/24/17 04:00 PM Tucker Sterling Mason Failure to Appear
08/24/17 04:00 PM Tucker Sterling Mason Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
08/24/17 03:59 PM Sunken Barbra Ann Probation Violation
08/24/17 03:48 PM Harper Dustin James Probation Violation
08/24/17 03:48 PM Harper Dustin James Probation Violation
08/24/17 03:27 PM Mitchell Hope Nicole Probation Violation
08/24/17 03:27 PM Mitchell Hope Nicole Probation Violation
08/24/17 03:27 PM Mitchell Hope Nicole Probation Violation
08/24/17 03:27 PM Mitchell Hope Nicole Probation Violation
08/24/17 03:27 PM Mitchell Hope Nicole Probation Violation
08/24/17 02:19 PM Lemens William Daniel Probation Violation
