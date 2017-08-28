Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|08/28/17 11:36 AM
|Mitchell
|Max
|Alan
|Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway
|08/28/17 11:36 AM
|Mitchell
|Max
|Alan
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Misd. Obstruct/Resist/Oppose
|08/28/17 11:35 AM
|Koeppen
|Amanda
|Jo
|Failure to Appear
|08/28/17 10:55 AM
|Smith
|Lance
|Aaron
|Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
|08/27/17 08:26 PM
|Pina
|Jr
|Arthur
|Andrew
|Probation Violation
|08/27/17 06:30 PM
|Goseland
|Kelly
|Rhodean
|Traffic Contraband in Correctional Institution; Introduce any Item
|08/27/17 06:30 PM
|Goseland
|Kelly
|Rhodean
|DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense
|08/27/17 06:30 PM
|Goseland
|Kelly
|Rhodean
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|08/26/17 08:27 PM
|Fortner
|Christopher
|Dewayne
|Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
|08/26/17 12:33 PM
|Starnes
|Zacharia
|Allen
|Failure to Appear
|08/26/17 05:27 AM
|Kilpatrick
|David
|Elric
|Failure to Appear
|08/26/17 05:27 AM
|Kilpatrick
|David
|Elric
|Failure to Appear
|08/26/17 05:27 AM
|Kilpatrick
|David
|Elric
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/26/17 02:35 AM
|Bradshaw
|Jacob
|Wayne
|Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
|08/25/17 09:04 PM
|Ford
|Tyler
|Lee
|Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
|08/25/17 07:31 PM
|Mendoza
|Alejandro
|David
|Probation Violation
|08/25/17 03:28 PM
|Getman
|Colin
|Dee
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/25/17 02:35 PM
|Philbrick
|Heather
|Renee
|Failure to Appear
|08/25/17 02:35 PM
|Philbrick
|Heather
|Renee
|Failure to Appear
|08/25/17 02:35 PM
|Philbrick
|Heather
|Renee
|Failure to Appear
|08/25/17 02:34 PM
|Long
|Brandi
|Allison
|Failure to Appear
|08/25/17 02:34 PM
|Long
|Brandi
|Allison
|Failure to Appear
|08/25/17 02:27 PM
|Krause
|Keno
|Richard
|Failure to Appear
|08/25/17 02:27 PM
|Krause
|Keno
|Richard
|Probation Violation
|08/25/17 02:27 PM
|Krause
|Keno
|Richard
|Probation Violation
|08/25/17 12:46 PM
|Sutton
|Todd
|Alan
|Theft; Property or Services; 2 or more prior conv in 5 yrs; Less than $1,500
|08/25/17 09:23 AM
|Stuart
|Courtney
|James
|Probation Violation
|08/25/17 08:38 AM
|Massey
|Keith
|Lavon
|Failure to Appear
|08/25/17 08:38 AM
|Massey
|Keith
|Lavon
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
|08/25/17 08:38 AM
|Massey
|Keith
|Lavon
|In Transit From-To Other Agency
|08/24/17 10:26 PM
|Kramer
|Jason
|Speed; Drive in Race, Speed Competition, Exhibition of Acceleration
|08/24/17 10:26 PM
|Kramer
|Jason
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|08/24/17 10:26 PM
|Kramer
|Jason
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
|08/24/17 10:26 PM
|Kramer
|Jason
|Failure to Appear
|08/24/17 06:21 PM
|Lamunyon
|Erik
|Jason
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|08/24/17 06:21 PM
|Lamunyon
|Erik
|Jason
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|08/24/17 04:29 PM
|Thompson
|Atrell
|Levell
|Probation Violation
|08/24/17 04:00 PM
|Tucker
|Sterling
|Mason
|Probation Violation
|08/24/17 04:00 PM
|Tucker
|Sterling
|Mason
|Failure to Appear
|08/24/17 04:00 PM
|Tucker
|Sterling
|Mason
|Failure to Appear
|08/24/17 04:00 PM
|Tucker
|Sterling
|Mason
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
|08/24/17 03:59 PM
|Sunken
|Barbra
|Ann
|Probation Violation
|08/24/17 03:48 PM
|Harper
|Dustin
|James
|Probation Violation
|08/24/17 03:48 PM
|Harper
|Dustin
|James
|Probation Violation
|08/24/17 03:27 PM
|Mitchell
|Hope
|Nicole
|Probation Violation
|08/24/17 03:27 PM
|Mitchell
|Hope
|Nicole
|Probation Violation
|08/24/17 03:27 PM
|Mitchell
|Hope
|Nicole
|Probation Violation
|08/24/17 03:27 PM
|Mitchell
|Hope
|Nicole
|Probation Violation
|08/24/17 03:27 PM
|Mitchell
|Hope
|Nicole
|Probation Violation
|08/24/17 02:19 PM
|Lemens
|William
|Daniel
|Probation Violation
