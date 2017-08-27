USGS: Sunday earthquake shakes Kansas

SUMNER COUNTY — A small earthquake shook Kansas Sunday morning. The quake measured a magnitude 2.9 and was centered approximately 2 miles southwest of Mayfield in Sumner County, according to the Kansas Geological Survey.
Four quakes over four days shook Kansas August 18-22 and measured from 2.2 to 2.8 in Sumner and Harper Counties.
A series of earthquakes shook the same area August 5 and 6. They measured from 2.8 to 3.4, according to the USGS. There are no reports of damage from Sunday’s quake, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department.
Please follow and like us:
Leave a Reply