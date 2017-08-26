Kansas playing major role to assist Texas after Hurricane Harvey

TOPEKA–Although nearly 900 hundred miles from Hurricane Harvey Kansas is playing a major role in helping respond to the needs after the storm in Texas.

Kansas is again the national coordinating state for the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a multistate, mutual aid agreement that facilitates interstate assistance to support response and recovery actions during a disaster. As such, Kansas is assisting Louisiana and Texas to coordinate resources from other states to storm-stricken states when needed.

Jonathan York, Response and Recovery Branch director and EMAC coordinator for the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, is the chairman of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact Executive Task Force. As the national coordinating state KDEM has the following responsibilities:

Ensure that operational procedures are followed Identification and staffing of A- (Advance) Teams and liaison teams Ensure timely status reports on EMAC deployments are issued In coordination with the National Emergency Management Association, resolve any policy or procedural issues

“Kansas stands ready to offer support to those impacted by Hurricane Harvey,” said Governor Sam Brownback. “Having just experienced significant flooding in parts of our state just a few days ago, we certainly understand the devastating impact the forecasted rainfall amounts from Hurricane Harvey will bring to Texas. It is our hope Texans will heed the evacuation orders and remain safe during this terrible storm.”

Peak wind gusts from #HurricaneHarvey across the Middle TX Coast. Highest official wind gust was 132 mph in #AransasPass #Harvey #txwx pic.twitter.com/EofRtpB9K4 — NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) August 26, 2017

Kansans who want to donate or provide assistance to those in Texas should go to to the FEMA website.