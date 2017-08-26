Blue Dragons complete largest comeback in program history

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Simply put: the 2017 HCC Football season did not begin as planned.

A Coffeyville touchdown followed by a snap over the quarterback’s head for a safety quickly had the Blue Dragons down 9-0 just 1:10 into the ballgame. Coffeyville pushed the ball down the field on the next possession and went up by 16.

The Red Ravens forced another safety to start the second quarter. Mo Hasan moved the ball through the air for a 13-yard TD pass to Derrick Wiggins. With 20 minutes off the clock, the Red Ravens led the Blue Dragons 25-0.

The Blue Dragons quickly moved the ball down the field on the next drive in just five plays. However, that drive stalled and ended in a short 27-yard field goal from Luke Niemeyer.

Just over a minute later, the Blue Dragons found the end zone again on a DeShawn Waller 29-yard scamper. With that, the comeback began.

B.J. Emmons capped off another five-play drive with a 3-yard run. Down only 8, the Blue Dragons were in business.

With 1:06 left before the half, HCC’s Cam Jones found WR Jaylen Erwin on a 44-yard streak to the end zone. Down 25-23, the Blue Dragons tried for a two-point conversion. That attempt failed.

Despite being down 25 points early, the Blue Dragons battled back to a 2-point deficit at the half.

Coffeyville got back on track to start the second half and pushed the comeback efforts aside — at least momentarily. Justin Henderson broke off a 54-yard run through the Blue Dragon defense. Darion Staten nearly put the nail in the coffin with a 33-yard pick-six for the Red Ravens.

Down 39-23, HCC needed another boost. Enter: Jerry Jacobs. The defensive back broke on a route and picked off Mo Hasan. He took that ball to the house from 50 yards away. HCC tried to tack on two points, but the Cam Jones carry failed.

Coffeyville followed that letdown with a six-play drive that ended with a Triston Bailey 33-yard field goal.

From down 25, to down 2 at the half, the Blue Dragons again trailed by 13.

Cam Jones had seen enough. The sophomore quarterback heaved a pass downfield that found Jawaun Johnson. Johnson took the ball the rest of the way for a 70-yard TD. The play took only 15 seconds.

Within striking distance, the Blue Dragons entered the fourth quarter with some unfinished business.

HCC got the ball back to start the fourth quarter. In just two plays, the Blue Dragons once again went the distance. Cam Jones aired another one out, this time for Jaylen Erwin. Erwin hauled in the 57-yard TD pass, his second score of the game. Erwin finished with 116 yards on just three catches. Two of his three receptions were for touchdowns. A Luke Niemeyer extra point put the Blue Dragons on top by one. The comeback that started midway through the second quarter and faltered in the third, was nearly complete.

While it looked shaky early, the Blue Dragon defense found a way to step up late. HCC’s defense gave up 247 yards through the air and 161 on the ground. Coffeyville also racked up 19 first downs.

A key stop late allowed HCC’s offense to get back on the field. Otis Williams capped off a six-play drive with a 4-yard TD run. Williams finished with 44 yards and a touchdown. The Blue Dragons had 198 yards rushing in all. B.J. Emmons, the Alabama transfer, led HCC with 77 yards and 1 TD. Andrew Lee saw the field late and garnered 63 yards on just three carries. DeShawn Waller only carried the ball once, but found the end zone from 29 yards away. He also had a long punt return for a touchdown called back for an illegal block in the back.

Up 50-42, the Blue Dragons called on their defense to finish the game. A long pass from Mo Hasan on fourth down was broken up by Adrian Cross. HCC’s offense took some time off the clock, but with two timeouts left, the Red Ravens got one more chance to move the ball with 17 seconds left and 80 yards to the Promised Land.

Hasan completed a pass to start the drive, but held the ball too long and ran out the final 12 seconds of play. He finished the game with 247 yards and 1 TD. Derrick Wiggins was his favorite target with 106 yards receiving.

Justin Henderson led all rushers with 98 yards. His long of 54 helped his 6.5 yards-per-carry average.

Jawaun Johnson of HCC led all receivers with 120 yards on just two catches.

FINAL: HCC 50 COFFEYVILLE 42

NEXT: The Blue Dragons (1-0) travel to Council Bluffs, Iowa, to take on No. 12 Iowa Western next Saturday at 1 p.m.