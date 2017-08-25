Wade enters plea in robbery case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the two men arrested in association with the robbery of two Dillons stores in Hutchinson back in October of 2015 entered a plea to one count of robbery. In exchange for the plea, two other counts against 23-year-old Majesty Wade were dismissed.

Wade was arrested in connection with the holdup of two Dillons stores in Hutchinson by wearing a Halloween mask and removing money from the stores by force. The first robbery was at the North Main Dillons store where he acted alone. The second happened at the East 4th Avenue store and involved a co-defendant, 19-year-old D’Angelo Williams of Manhattan.

Sentencing in the case is set for Oct. 6.