Scams going around 2 counties in the area

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sheriff’s officials in Reno and Sedgwick Counties are reporting that, over the last week, residents have been receiving phone calls from someone soliciting money.

In Reno County, an individual told a woman that her grandson was in jail and needed bond money. They kept calling to request money.

Officials believe this caller is from outside the area, meaning there isn’t much they can do since it’s outside the jurisdiction.

The second incident is more localized and they’re looking at it more closely. This caller identifies himself as James Marshal with the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and says he has a warrant. He then requests money and threatens arrest based on the warrant or a subpoena.

These calls are coming from a local number, but that doesn’t mean the caller is here. There are ways of routing calls to look like they are local.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reported similar scam calls involving someone identifying themself as an employee of that sheriff’s office.

A dozen or so victims received phone calls demanding immediate payment for unpaid fines or unsatisfied warrants — usually related to the false allegation of missing jury duty.

Please don’t fall into the trap and don’t give your personal information out to someone who calls you. Don’t pay someone over the phone with a gift card or prepaid debit card unless you initiated the purchase.

Law enforcement officers do not collect fines by phone.

If you have been a victim of this scam, call the local law enforcement agency in your jurisdiction.