Joyce E. Herrell | 1938 – 2017

Joyce Elaine Herrell, 79, died Thursday, August 24, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born January 5, 1938, in Kinsley, the daughter of Lawrence O. and Eva T. (Cullen) Strawn.

Joyce was a homemaker and sign language interpreter. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, South Hutchinson.

On May 28, 1955, Joyce married Melvin L. Herrell in Hutchinson. He died February 8, 2016. She is survived by: children, Vicky Pahl (John) of Pretty Prairie, Joe Herrell (Wendy) of Hutchinson, Greg Herrell (Julie) of Hutchinson, Teresa Frieb (Dan) of Olmitz, Doug Herrell of Pretty Prairie, Brent Herrell (Brandi) of Hutchinson, Sara Brubaker (Ron) of Hutchinson; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brothers, Larry Strawn (Ruby), Don Strawn (Sharon), Jim Strawn (Linda), all of Hutchinson; sisters-in-law, Diana Strawn of Hutchinson, Carol Close of Wildomar, CA, and Charlotte Herrell of Mitchell, NE. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin; brother, Danny Strawn; brothers-in-law, Don Herrell and Paul Close.

Parish Rosary will be 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 27, 2017, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 612 S. Maple, South Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 28, 2017, at the church with Father Ned J. Blick officiating. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Castleton. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. The family will receive friends at the church following the Rosary from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church or Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.