Court of Appeals upholds conviction in battery case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Court of Appeals Friday upheld the conviction and sentence for Chauncey Brownfield of two years and five months in prison for aggravated battery.

A jury had found Brownfield guilty on a charge of aggravated battery but was “hung” on the charge of aggravated robbery.

The victim in the case was at a local motel at 14 W. 4th and says he was attacked by Brownfield. Brownfield took an iPhone 6+ cell phone by force. Apparently, Brownfield was asked to leave the motel, but he wanted his money back. He became angry and struck the victim. The victim suffered a fracture of the eye socket and a permanent scar.

Brownfield has another case with a charge of aggravated battery pending for attacking Cale Bookout back on Dec. 15, 2015.