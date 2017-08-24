Siemens/Gamesa meets with WorkforceOne

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas WorkforceOne met with Siemens/Gamesa officials on Wednesday to set dates for employee meetings and a job fair.

The meeting comes less than a week after Siemens/Gamesa announced it would be laying off 140 employees from the Hutchinson nacelle facility.

Tucky Allen with WorkforceOne says they will hold a rapid response meeting with employees Sept. 15. At that time, employees will be given the options of how to pursue their working futures and what training and benefits will be available.

The meeting will be followed by a job fair, which is set for Sept. 19 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

Allen says he has already received calls from companies interested in hiring furloughed workers.