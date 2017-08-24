Sheriff reports another jury duty scam in Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are once again learning of a scam involving someone identifying himself as an employee of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

This has happened more than a dozen times this week, according to Lt. Lin Dehning.

ictims received phone calls demanding immediate payment for unpaid fines or unsatisfied warrants usually related to the false allegation of missing jury duty.

Scammers prey on people with these official sounding phone calls and make threats of incarceration to make good people feel desperate and concerned. Please don’t fall into the trap. Do not give your personal information out to someone who calls you. Do not pay someone over the phone with a gift card or prepaid debit card unless you initiated the purchase.

The Sheriff’s Office does not collect fines by phone. If you have been a victim of this scam call the local law enforcement agency in your jurisdiction