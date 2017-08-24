Police: Man shot while walking down Topeka street

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting.

Just before 11p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a Topeka hospital in reference to a shooting victim who had just arrived by private vehicle, according to a media release.

The adult male victim told police he was walking in the 700 Block of SW Fairlawn. An unknown male suspect approached and shot him.

The victim, who suffered a non-life-threatening wound, was not able to provide a description of the suspect at this time.

K-9 detectives and crime scene investigators were on the scene to gather evidence in the case, according to police. They have made no arrests.