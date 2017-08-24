Kansas man held on $1M bond for death of infant son

GREENWOOD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a baby. The father has been charged with the child’s murder.

On August 22, Greenwood County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Greenwood County Hospital emergency room for a report of possible child abuse. Deputies learned that an infant child had sustained injuries that were not consistent with the initial story the parents were giving, according to a media release.

The child was later flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment of the injuries. As part of the investigation, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Wichita Police Department’s Exploited and Missing Children’s Unit.

On Thursday, Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office learned that 6-momth old Cooper Clark died from his injuries. Deputies arrested the child’s father Benny Clark, 22, Reece, Kansas, for Child abuse and Murder in the 1st Degree. He made a court appearance on Thursday afternoon

Clark is being held on a one-million-dollar cash or surety bond.