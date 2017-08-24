Hutch man named Central Region Winner in Kansas Wheat Yield Contest

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Wheat has announced the winners of the 8th Annual Kansas Wheat Yield Contest.

This year’s top wheat yields included Richard Seck of Hutchinson as the Central Region Winner.

Richard Seck had seven acres planted with LCS Mint (Limagrain). His prize-winning yield was 115.29 bushels an acre.

Best management practices are key for winners of the Kansas Wheat Yield Contest. All three winners used treated seed on the no-till ground.

In addition, winners used innovative fertilizing techniques and protected their investments with fungicide applications.

Spencer West of LeRoy, Kansas, was the Eastern Region winner and Alec Horton of Horton Seed Services in Leoti was the Western Region winner.