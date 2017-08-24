Elwin F. Cabbage, 87, of Hutchinson, died Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at Hospice House of Reno County. He was born February 28, 1930, on a farm near Plainville, in Rooks County, Kansas, to Owen and Hazel (Vanderlip) Cabbage.

Elwin attended a one-room country school, started high school in Webster, Kansas, and in 1947, graduated from Stockton High School. In 1952, Elwin graduated from Washburn University in Topeka, where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. In 1956, he earned his law degree from Washburn University School of Law.

Following law school, he became an associate of what is now Martindell Swearer Shaffer Ridenour. Elwin later became a partner in the firm and practiced law for the remainder of his life, a total of 61 years. Elwin began his civic service with the Jaycees (Junior Chamber of Commerce). He was a charter member of the Hutchinson Civitan Club formed in 1957 and was a life-time member. Through Civitan, Elwin was instrumental in establishing what came to be known as the Early Education Center. In 1970, he worked on the committee to form the Reno County Occupational Center, later known as TECH, where he also served on the board. In addition, Elwin served on the committee that established Reins of Hope Therapeutic Riding Program in 1994 and served on their board.

In 1966, Elwin helped organize the Reno County Association for Retarded Children, now known as The Arc. He served as president for the local organization and the Kansas ARC. While state president, he advocated for mandatory education for children with special needs and gifted children, which became state law. He was also a member of the National ARC board in the early 1970′s, which included meetings with Senator Bob Dole.

From 1978 to 1984, Elwin served as chair of the Kansas Bar Association Legal Education and Admissions Committee and for many years on the Professional Economics and Tax Section. Elwin also assisted with legal work in developing the Cosmosphere and the Hutchinson Community Foundation. For 32 years, he served on the board for the Birger Sandzen Gallery in Lindsborg and also served on the board of the Kansas Area United Methodist Foundation. Elwin was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Hutchinson, and belonged to the D.U.O. Sunday school class.

On April 11, 1953 Elwin married Margaret Jean Moore in Topeka. Elwin is survived by: his wife of 64 years, Margaret; daughters, Janeal Cabbage of Olathe, Beth Horth (John) of Cedar Rapids, IA, Marcy McAfee (Chris) of Shawnee; and grandchildren, Jeremy Horth, Joshua Horth, and Meghan McAfee. He was preceded in death by: his parents; son, Dennis; siblings, Mildred Sammons, Earl Cabbage, Karolyn Cabbage, Velma Karr, and Larry Cabbage.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, August 25, 2017, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 17th and Main, Hutchinson, with the Reverend Michael L. McGuire officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. The casket will remain closed.

The family suggests memorials to the Civitan International Research Center or Trinity United Methodist Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.