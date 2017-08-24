Suspect in felony murder case granted new attorney

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — What was scheduled for a motion hearing in a felony murder case ended quickly when the defendant was granted a new attorney.
Brennan Trass is accused in the shooting death of 24-year-old Jose Morales, who was found on the floor of a residence back on Aug. 17, 2015, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Judge Trish Rose agreed to continue the trial last week, but the defendant wanted the case dismissed, claiming he wasn’t escorted to some of the hearings where the case was continued. Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton will argue that’s simply not true and that his attorney Shannon Crane couldn’t argue that. Judge Rose asked Crane if she felt she could continue as the defense attorney in the case. She told the judge that she had a meeting with Trass Wednesday evening and it didn’t go well. After those statements, Judge Rose agreed to assign a new attorney.
With that, all other issues, including a motion of limine filed by the state, have been put on hold until a new attorney can be brought up to speed on the case.
The trial will now be set sometime next year.
Comments
Well of course he wants it dismissed. Every defendant wants that.
Right At 2 years ! Lets get the show on the road. this guy can’t wait to see his new home.
This is just unreal but doesn’t surprise me. The judicial system here is really screwed up
This is what the judges allow to go. BS continuances, time after time.
We need justice for Jose. He was murdered in cold blood! Please do not let this murderer go free! Jose’s family needs this closure. R.I.P Jose!
He took the life of a GREAT PERSON! He took a son, friend, and brother! The courts need to prosecute this POS! Jose was taken to soon! Rest easy my friend. I pray that there is justice for u! Your family needs this closure!
Not surprised. Fat Mike Sifuentes has skated time and again and will probably end up killing someone before any of these so called civil servants do anything. Who has more rights, the perp or the victim? I’ll give you three guesses and the first two don’t count.
I remember a time when Judges ruled the Courtroom and didn’t let grandstanding and games to be played. Time to vote Rose, Chambers, Macke-Dick out of the Judgeships and put in place judges who can handle the job!!!!!!!!!!!!!!