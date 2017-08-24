Suspect in felony murder case granted new attorney

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — What was scheduled for a motion hearing in a felony murder case ended quickly when the defendant was granted a new attorney.

Brennan Trass is accused in the shooting death of 24-year-old Jose Morales, who was found on the floor of a residence back on Aug. 17, 2015, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Judge Trish Rose agreed to continue the trial last week, but the defendant wanted the case dismissed, claiming he wasn’t escorted to some of the hearings where the case was continued. Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton will argue that’s simply not true and that his attorney Shannon Crane couldn’t argue that. Judge Rose asked Crane if she felt she could continue as the defense attorney in the case. She told the judge that she had a meeting with Trass Wednesday evening and it didn’t go well. After those statements, Judge Rose agreed to assign a new attorney.

With that, all other issues, including a motion of limine filed by the state, have been put on hold until a new attorney can be brought up to speed on the case.

The trial will now be set sometime next year.