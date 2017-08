Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

08/24/17 Mack Gregory Earl Failure to Appear 08/24/17 Mack Gregory Earl Criminal Threat; with Intent to Terrorize or cause Evacuation 08/24/17 Collins III Eddie Quadir Failure to Appear 08/24/17 Collins III Eddie Quadir Failure to Appear 08/24/17 Collins III Eddie Quadir Failure to Appear 08/24/17 Jones Cody Stephen Failure to Appear 08/24/17 Crider William Henry Scott Failure to Appear 08/24/17 Crider William Henry Scott Probation Violation 08/24/17 Raigoza Jr Robert Delfino Probation Violation 08/24/17 Raigoza Jr Robert Delfino Failure to Appear 08/24/17 Raigoza Jr Robert Delfino Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 08/24/17 Raigoza Jr Robert Delfino Drugs; Paraphernalia; Sell/Distribute/Possess for illegal use 08/24/17 James Cassandra LeeAnn Failure to Appear 08/24/17 Schall Denise Michelle DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/23/17 Mattox Michael Paul DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 08/23/17 Mattox Michael Paul Insurance; Fail to maintain liability insurance 08/23/17 Rychlec Gail Robyn DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense 08/23/17 Griffith Michael Lee Failure to Appear 08/23/17 Griffith Michael Lee Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order 08/23/17 Chappel Curtis Kane Failure to Appear 08/23/17 Hargis Clete Adam Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision 08/23/17 Thille Allyson Rene Failure to Appear 08/23/17 Thille Allyson Rene Failure to Appear 08/23/17 Jackson Rommie Jawanta Robinson Probation Violation 08/23/17 Jackson Rommie Jawanta Robinson Probation Violation 08/23/17 Zimmerman Charise Nicole Direct Contempt